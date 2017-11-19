Move over Ozil - Kane names Sane best German in Premier League

Tottenham forward Harry Kane has marked Leroy Sane as the German opponent who has impressed him most this Premier League season, claiming the Manchester City winger's speed makes him near impossible to stop.

While Mesut Ozil has long held a claim to being the best Germany international in England's top flight, Sane has broken out this season, having scored six goals and registered six assists in just 12 appearances under Pep Guardiola so far, with City sitting eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table after 12 games.

Sane has also created two goals in the Champions League this season and scored twice in his single Carabao Cup appearance against West Brom in September.

The 21-year-old's form has caught the eye of Spurs striker Kane, too, who named Sane as the most impressive German player in the English top flight.

"Leroy Sane of Manchester City," he told Bild. "He just impresses me. He is so fast, aggressive, difficult to stop in one against one and he's scored often this season.

"It's nice to have him in the Premier League."

