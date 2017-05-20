My move to Sunshine Stars a dream come true - Michael Okoyoh

The attacking midfielder completed a move to the Owena Whales and has expressed his delight at joining a club with a very high repute

Michael Okoyoh says his move to Nigeria Professional Football League side, Sunshine Stars is like a dream come true.

The playmaker's transfer to the Akure side was officially confirmed earlier in the week, following his short stint at Abia Warriors.

The former Enyimba star revealed he could turn not down the opportunity to join one of the most prestigious clubs in Nigerian football.

"I'm very happy to be here. It has always been a dream of mine to play for Sunshine Stars. I just think this move was great timing and this was a great opportunity for me to pursue my dream," Okoyoh told Goal.

"Sunshine Stars is a very big team. They are a club with a very high status on the domestic scene.

"Every new step in life is a big achievement. I am glad to be rising day after day. I want to continue working hard."

Okoyoh is one of Sunshine Stars' nine new recruits ahead of the home stretch of the NPFL season and the ex Warri Wolves dazzler revealed he cannot wait for the second round to commence.

"I'm honoured to represent a team and a club that have really good ambitions. I wanted something new and to come to Akure is just awesome," he said.

"I just can't wait for the second round of the season to start. I want to give everything for the club I'm representing. My major goal is to do well for my club."