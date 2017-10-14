Moyes: I didn't want Fellaini to be my first signing at Man Utd

David Moyes has revealed he did not want Marouane Fellaini to be his first signing as Manchester United manager.

Moyes moved to the Red Devils from Everton in 2013 and brought Fellaini with him, forking out £27.5 million for the Belgium international.

However, the Scotsman claims he was actually looking to sign Nemanja Matic but ended up capturing Fellaini instead on transfer deadline day.

"You can ask my staff - the last thing I wanted was for Marouane Fellaini to be my first signing," Moyes told Radio 5 live.

"I knew, coming from my old club, the look was never going to be good.

"I've got to say we looked at Matic as well. He hadn't done well for Chelsea and had gone back to Benfica.

"He was a consideration. We probably did need a more defensive type player in hindsight.