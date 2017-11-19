Moyes joins Ferguson & Wenger in exclusive Premier League club

The new West Ham manager brought up his 500th Premier League game in his first outing as Hammers boss against Watford

New West Ham manager David Moyes has joined Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson in an exclusive Premier League club.

The Scot was appointed as Slaven Bilic's successor following the Croatian's sacking in early November, and took control of his first game on Sunday as the Hammers took on Watford at Vicarage Road.

And, in a quirk of fate, Moyes subsequently joined an incredibly exclusive club, as he managed his 500th game in the Premier League.

Only Sir Alex Ferguson, Arsene Wenger and Harry Redknapp have taken control of as many matches as the former Everton boss, though it remains to be seen how many more times he will manage the Irons.

Moyes was handed a contract until the end of the season upon his appointment, whereupon his performance will be reviewed by the club's board.