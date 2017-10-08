Moyes: No coach would have done better than me at Manchester United

David Moyes does not believe any manager would have fared better in charge of Manchester United in the wake of Sir Alex Ferguson's departure than he did.

Moyes was brought in to replace Red Devils icon Ferguson after he brought an end to an illustrious 25-year spell in charge of the club.

The ex-Everton boss was sacked before the end of his first season at Old Trafford, however, with his side sitting seventh in the Premier League and being eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

United were unable to return to the summit of the English top flight after Moyes' departure, but are in better shape to compete this term as they sit level on points with Manchester City after seven games.

Moyes admits results were disappointing during his tenure in charge, but insists success was impossible.

"I accept ­totally that when you are ­manager of ­Manchester United, you have to win. I didn’t win enough," he said, according to The Mirror.

"But I don’t think there is a manager out there who would have been able to do something better or quicker in the time I was given after Sir Alex ­retired. It was all about small ­margins.

"There was a changing of the guard. Not only did I replace Alex, David Gill had also stepped down as chief executive and Ed Woodward came in.

"So it was always going to take time. Yes, I took over the champions, but clubs like Chelsea and Man City spent huge amounts of that money that summer in a bid to overtake us.

David Moyes Manchester United More