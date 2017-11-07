Moyes: Sunderland - not Man Utd - was my only mistake

David Moyes considers his time at Sunderland to be his only regret, despite flopping at Manchester United as Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor.

The Scot is back in Premier League management after being handed a short-term deal by West Ham as successor to the ousted Slaven Bilic.

Irons 12/5 to draw v Watford

His initial agreement will run through to the end of 2017-18, with his immediate focus locked on steering an underperforming club away from relegation danger.

Moyes is looking forward to taking on the challenge, with there still questions being asked of him on the back of troubled spells at Old Trafford and the Stadium of Light.

He told West Ham’s official website: “Do I have a point to prove? Yes, I think I do.

“I’ve managed five clubs since starting out nearly 20 years ago, starting at Preston and then going to Everton. My period at Manchester United is well documented and I then did something I have always wanted to do by experiencing management abroad, with Real Sociedad.

“It’s only been the last job where I feel it wasn’t a good move and I didn’t enjoy the experience. So I’m hungry to make sure I get things right now.

“The focus here is purely between now and the end of the season. The first thing is to win the next game and build from there, and I’m sure we will be in a much stronger position before long.”

HD David Moyes Sunderland More