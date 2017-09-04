Moylan granted leave by Panthers

Captain Matt Moylan has been given time away to deal with personal issues, the Penrith Panthers confirmed.

Penrith Panthers captain Matt Moylan will take time away from the NRL to deal with personal issues.

Moylan, who has been recovering from a hamstring injury, appears certain to miss the Panthers' elimination final against the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday after the club confirmed his leave.

The 26-year-old is still committed to Penrith, according to the club, who said Moylan needed time to sort through private matters.

"We held a long discussion with Matt and his manager this morning," Panthers executive general manager Phil Gould said in a statement on Monday.

"As a result of this meeting we can confirm Matt is 100 per cent committed to his future at the Panthers and we are 100 per cent committed to Matt.

"We see Matt as a valuable asset to our club and hope he has a long and successful future as a Panther.

"In the short term we are giving Matt some time away from the game to deal with some personal issues and we hope that people will respect his privacy.

"It's disappointing that this has made its way to the media and from this point on there will be no further comment from the club, Matt or his management.

"We look forward to seeing Matt rejoin the group as soon as possible."

The news comes after Panthers chief executive Brian Fletcher revealed to the Telegraph that he was unsure over Moylan's future, saying he was "50-50" as to whether the former New South Wales and Australia representative – who is contracted until 2021 – would stay at the club.