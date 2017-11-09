Moylan swaps Panthers for Sharks

Matt Moylan ended speculation over his future by leaving Penrith Panthers to join NRL rivals Cronulla Sharks.

Australia and New South Wales representative Moylan signed a four-year deal effective immediately, the Sharks announced on Thursday, following his release by the Panthers.

Moylan, 26, was linked with a move away from the Panthers, where he was captain, towards the end of the 2017 NRL season.

"It's a new chapter in my career and I'm looking forward to getting out here and playing some good footy," said Moylan, who was granted indefinitely leave on the eve of the finals series in September.

"I'm excited about the new opportunity and wherever I end up playing I’ll be happy. Hopefully I can have a good off-season and hit the ground running next year."

Moylan made his debut in 2013, and he has since played 89 NRL matches, scoring 29 tries.

Sharks head coach Shane Flanagan added: "To have Matt on board is going to add a few things to our team, especially offensively.

"He can play in the halves, he can play full-back. He's got great versatility, he'll fit into our team and give us some depth in those positions and he's not too fussed where he plays.

"I think it's a great signing for the club and I’m looking forward to working with him."

The Panthers farewelled Moylan, with general manager Phil Gould saying: "I'm sure I speak for everyone here at Panthers in wishing Matt all the best for this next phase of his life. We will follow his football career with great interest."