Mozambique 1-1 Kenya: Harambee Stars force draw in friendly

Eric Johanna saved Harambee Stars with a late goal against Mozambique on Saturday.

Stanley Okumbi's excellent unbeaten run in friendly matches was extended to ten games as the Harambee Stars held hosts Mozambique to a one all draw.

The Kenyan side, that lacked the services of dependable striker Michael Olunga, winger Ayub Timbe, Erick Ouma -who was left out, and captain Victor Wanyama was undone by a 59th minute strike by Domingues Pelembe.

But Erick Johanna ensured the East African nation goes home with a point in the 85th minute after firing past the opponent's custodian.

Kenya is using the match to prepare for Afcon Qualifiers against Ghana and later on Ethiopia.

On Friday, a Chan side, led by assistant coach Musa Otieno recorded a similar result against Mauritania in Morocco. The side will be facing the hosts on Tuesday hoping to get a favourable result.

Harambee Stars XI: Patrick Matasi (GK), David Owino (C), Joakins Atudo, Aboud Omar, David Ochieng, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, George Odhiambo, Clifton Miheso, Eric Johanna and Jesse Were.

Subs: Fredrick Otinda (GK), Robinson Kamura, Victor Asembeka, John Makwatta, Timothy Otieno, Boniface Muchiri, Daniel Otieno, Brian Mandela and Victor Majid.

More to follow.....................