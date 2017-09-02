Mozambique - Kenya Preview: Huge test for coach Stanley Okumbi

The most recent meeting between the two countries saw Kenya force a slim 1-0 victory against their hosts on November 12

Harambee Stars will be seeking to extend their dominance over Mozambique when two sides clash in Maputo on Saturday.

Stars will take on the lowly ranked Mozambique in a Fifa friendly match at the Estadio do Zimpeto, a fourth meeting between the two sides in slightly over seven years.

The most recent meeting between the two countries saw Harambee Stars force a slim 1-0 win against their hosts on November 12, 2016, at the Safaricom Stadium in Kasarani.

Eric Johanna scored the lone goal in the opening half. Before that match, Stars had beaten Mozambique, ranked 22 places above Kenya, in the Fifa world rankings, 2-1 in the first leg of World Cup Qualifier in June 2009.

Kenya, that is ranked 82 in the world, would then lose the return leg, 1-0 in Maputo, consequently bowing out on the away goal rule.

Stanley Okumbi charges are using the friendly as a build up ahead of March 2018 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying match against Ghana. Stars lost the opening Afcon qualifier 2-1 to Sierra Leone away.

Okumbi will have to navigate the friendly minus key players among them captain Victor Wanyama, striker Michael Olunga, midfielders Ayub Timbe and Johanna Omollo.