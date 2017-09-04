MP Shah Hospital crowned winners of Left Foot league

The hospital side beat Samba FC 3-0 in their final league match on Sunday to claim top spot on 35 points and gain promotion

M.P. Shah Hospital are the new champions of Left Foot Division Three league.

The hospital side beat Samba FC 3-0 in their final league match on Sunday to claim top spot on 35 points and gain promotion to Division Two next season.

The battle for second place is now between Cosmos Limited and Ping Limited. In other matches, Samba FC drew 1-1 with NIC Bank, Cosmos Limited thrashed Young Boys 4-1, HHM lost 3-2 to Kingsway FC while Oil Libya hammered Lavington 6-0.

Strathmore FC produced a remarkable comeback to edge out Hurlingham FC 2-1in a Division One contest. GreenZone Properties lost 1-0 to Nyayo FC, Amiran Kenya drew 1-1 with Consolidated Bank, Black Diamond won 1-0 against Rapid Communications while Madaraka United drew 0-0 with West Ham United.

In Dvision Two, Saad Advocates rallied to force a 3-3 draw against Schindler FC, All Saints beat African Cosmetics 2-0, Safaricom Limited won 3-1 against Dayliff FC and Sumo Insurance drew 1-1 with Bethel B.

Total Kenya were among the winners in Division Four after beating Harley’s 3-1, Diamond FC drew 3-3 with M-Kopa Solar, Seacom won 2-0 against KCB and Tropical Heat lost 2-0 to Punjabi.

In Division Five, South C Academy beat Oracle FC 2-1, Villa Real lost 1-2 to Bamburi FC, Letshego drew 2-2 with KnockOut, Tradewinds won 2-0 against EXP Momentum and Mwangaza FC won 2-1 against Cube Movers.