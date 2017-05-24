MP Shah register slim win in Left Foot league

Rama Babu scored the all important goal in the second half to break the hearts of Cosmos at Kilimani Primary grounds

MP Shah Hospital registered a slim 1-0 win over Cosmos Limited in a Division Three match of Left league played at Kilimani Primary grounds over the weekend.

Rama Babu scored the all important goal in the second half to break the hearts of Cosmos, who had battled well throughout the first half. In other matches, Astral Aviation went down 1-2 to NIC Bank, HHM lost 3-0 to Lavington United Church, Shani Active Gym won 3-2 in a five goal thriller against Liaison Group, Oillibya drew 0-0 with Ping Limited and Samba FC drew 2-2 with Young Boys.

West Ham United continued with their good run in Division One after they upset Nyayo FC 3-0. Black Diamond Club drew 2-2 against GreenZone Property MGT, Bethel FC A won 2-0 against Consolidated Bank while Madaraka United drew 2-2 with Rapid Communications B.

In Division Two, Schindler FC won 2-0 against Toyota Kenya, Sumo Insurance (Thunder FC) won by a similar margin against Best African Cosmetics while Saad Advocates recovered to force a 1-1 draw against Bethel FC B. Creative Innovations managed a 3-1 win over Cube Movers in Division Five, Knock Out FC won 3-1 against Oracle Kenya, Bamburi FC lost 0-2 to South C Academy and Tradewinds Aviation drew 1-1 with St. Milan.

In the Communities league, Aga Khan beat Total Disaster A 3-0 in Division One while Muslim Stars won by similar margin against Jaffery’s Sports FC. In Division Two, Thunderbolts lost 1-2 to Punjabi Wazee and Old Stars won 1-0 against Total Disaster Wazee.