MSL 2017 Best Players: #5 Ken Ilsø Larsen

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL

Goal counts down the best players from the top competitions in the 2017 Malaysian football season, and here's number 5.

Number five on our list of the top players in 2017 is the wanderlust striker himself, Kedah's Ken Ilsø Larsen.

The target man scored 15 goals in the Super League (MSL), five in the FA Cup, and five more in the Malaysia Cup, for a total of 25 competitive goals in the 2017 season, to end it as the Red Eagles' top-scorer.

Although he was only the overall top-scorer in the FA Cup, Larsen's contribution was massive to the side that had a successful year.

They began the season by defeating 2016 league champions JDT in the Sumbangsih Cup, before going on to lift the FA Cup in the middle of the season. Although their performance in the league then dipped to take them out of league contention, they went on to appear in their third consecutive Malaysia Cup final, only for JDT to get their revenge for the opening day defeat.

