MSL2017 Best Players: #4 Gonzalo Cabrera

Goal count down the best players from the top competitions in the Malaysian football season in 2017, and here's number 4.

Comparatively, his compatriots in the import department in Gabriel Guerra and Mohammed Ghaddar were the far more recognisable names to the fans but it didn't take long for the Cabrera to carve himself into the minds of Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) fans.

As the season went on and with his team mates faltering in form, Cabrera shone like a beacon to become Mr. Dependable. His contributions is staggering and the 19 goals that he has scored proves just what an intelligent player he is, in the spaces that he constantly occupies on the pitch.

Whether it was under Benjamin Mora or Ulisses Morais, Cabrera was the preferred choice for the Super League champions in the wide attacking areas. Nominally starting on the left of the attacking triumvirate, Cabrera sometimes switches flanks with Guerra.

GFX Gonzalo Cabrera 2017 Stats More