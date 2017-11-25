MSL2017 Most Promising Players: #4 Syahmi Safari

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Goal counts down the biggest major flops in the top competitions in the 2017 Malaysian football season, and here's number 4.

Selangor's financial instability in 2017 meant they had to rely on more young players as compared to the other sides.

Head coach Maniam Pachaiappan generally did well with the team and the young boys promoted from their U21 side, but one name shined brighter than the rest.

19-year old winger Syahmi Safari had tasted senior team football a number of times in the 2016 Malaysia Cup, but in 2017 he shot to the top of the pecking order, following the long injury picked up by Indonesian star Andik Vermansah.

A promising start to the season was capped by his first ever senior competitive goal, when he opened the scoring in their league game against PKNS FC, barely one minute into the match.

Afterwards he remained a starter for the Red Giants, going on to start in 18 out of 19 league matches he appeared in, and amazingly in almost all these matches, he would go on to play until the final whistle, a proof of his fitness.

Syahmi also made one FA Cup appearance and six Malaysia Cup appearances, for a total of 26 appearances.

At the international stage he had played for Malaysia U19 before, but in 2017 he was called up for the first time to the Malaysia U23 squad by head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee, for the AFC U23 Championship qualifiers and the SEA Games.

He did not get to play much in the competitions as he was low in the pecking order in his position, but Kim Swee seems to share Maniam's belief in Syahmi, as he recently listed the teenager in the preliminary training squad for the AFC U23 Championship finals next week.

When he returned from his duties with Malaysia U23, he slotted back in the squad, helping the Red Giants reach the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals and end the season in sixth place, as well as picking up two more goals in all competitions.