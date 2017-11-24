MSL2017 Most Promising Players: #5 Syamer Kutty Abba





Goal count down the most promising players from the top competitions in the Malaysian football season in 2017, and here's number 5.

Penang had a season to forget in 2017 as they exit early from cup competitions as well as being relegated from the Super League but amidst the horror show for the Black Panthers, there are undoubtedly specks of positivity still to be had.

If the season before saw Faiz Subri claiming all the limelight for his wonder goal that eventually won his the FIFA Puskas Award, the 2017 season sees Syamer Kutty Abba taking over the mantle of the shining light in a poor Penang team.

Early on, Syamer had already impressed Ashley Westwood enough to justify a place in the starting XI and the trend and preference for the 1.86m midfielder would continue when Zainal Abidin Hassan took over as head coach of Penang.

GFX Syamer 2017 stats MSL2017 More