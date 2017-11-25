MSL2017 Worst Flops: #4 Francis Forkey Doe

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Goal counts down the biggest major flops in the top competitions in the 2017 Malaysian football season, and here's number 4.

Selangor's performance in 2017 had been a mixed bag. At their best they could beat the mighty JDT twice, but when things were not going their way they would lose to Sarawak at home.

It is never easy for a team to be competitive by fielding has beens and youngsters, so their sixth-place finish should be commended, especially when their pre-season board squabbles led many to predict the side to end 2017 in relegation.

But when scrutinised, it must be said that there are aspects of the team that could have performed better and helped the side finish higher in the league and reach farther in the cup competitions.

One of these underperformers is their striker Francis Forkey Doe. Signed by Selangor at the start of the season following a high-flying season with Felda United that saw him bag 15 goals in the league alone, much was expected of the Liberian.

One goal against Pulau Pinang in their first match of the season gave him a good start, but against Melaka United next he would fail to find the back of the net. Against local rivals PKNS FC he would net a brace in the shock 5-3 defeat, but afterwards he would appear in four matches without scoring.

One of those matches included a penalty shootout defeat to Premier League side Negeri Sembilan after the match ended goalless in regulation and extra-time, which sent Selangor crashing out of the FA Cup at the second round stage.

And this is the major problem with Doe's performance this season. Playing as the main goal getter for the Red Giants, he repeatedly failed to turn up when his team needed him the most. Out of 26 competitive appearances for Selangor this season, the former Felda and Terengganu man only managed a measly 10 goals.