Mthokozisi Dube: Orlando Pirates building a PSL title winning team

The Bucs academy product has enjoyed regular game time under Serbian coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic this season

Orlando Pirates defender Mthokozisi Dube says they are building a team that can compete for major trophies.

The right-back, who spent the last two seasons on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic, rejoined his parent club, Bucs prior to the current campaign.

Bucs endured a disastrous 2016/17 campaign and the 1995 Caf Champions League winners are now in a rebuilding process.

"Continental football is very important to us as a team. But we not been playing in Africa at the moment," Dube told Jozi FM.

The last time Soweto giants, who also won the 1996 Caf Super Cup, participated in a continental tournament was two years ago.

Pirates were defeated by Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel in the 2015 Caf Confederation Cup final.

"We are focusing on building a new team. There are new youngsters, who are coming into the team," the 25-year-old continued.

"So, we are taking it one step at a time. We want to take the team to where it should be," Dube stressed.

"We want to win titles so that we can go back to playing in the continent," he added.

Dube, who has featured in five PSL matches this season, missed Pirates' goalless draw with Kaizer Chiefs due to injury over a week ago.

"I missed the Soweto Derby because I was injured and I was very dissapointed," he said.

"But I am now focused on making a good come back. I want to come back stronger," he concluded.