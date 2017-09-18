MTN thrills fans with Chelsea vs. Arsenal cracker

Football enthusiasts were entertained with Sunday’s English Premier League showdown between Chelsea and Arsenal at viewing centres in Lagos and Ibadan.

After 90 minutes of sweltering football action, the Gunners picked a point against Antonio Conte’s men at Stamford Bridge.

The MTN-Arsenal partnership afforded excited fans an opportunity to interact with MTN Ambassador, Saka in Ibadan. They were at O’jez restaurant, Lagos and the Water shed centre, Ibadan respectively and raffle draws were held and a number of gifts given to lucky winners.

General Manager, Brand & Communications, MTN Nigeria, Richard Iweanoge, gave a sneak peek into what to expect going forward.

“This is set to be an exhilarating season! In addition to surprising fans like this, we have planned a number of offers to keep our customers thrilled,’’ he said.

“Football lovers will be given the chance to participate in a fantasy football league, be granted access to exclusive Arsenal match chants, wallpapers and caller tunes, and some lucky fans will also win all expense paid trips!

“Football is like air to many Nigerians. Through this initiative, we will continue to reward their passion for the game.”

Arsenal Football Club entered into a partnership with MTN, Nigeria’s largest mobile network operator in 2016. And the pact will see MTN offer a number of exclusive Arsenal related benefits to the club’s large following in Nigeria as well as to MTN’s vast subscriber base.







