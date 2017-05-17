Mubarak: Kano Pillars must show more determination

The Masu Gida are 14th on the Nigeria topflight log and the winger has urged his peers to show more resolve in the second round

Kano Pillars' Said Mubarak has urged his teammates to step up their game to ensure they improve their Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) standing after a poor run this season.

Sai Masu Gida are winless in their last six games in Nigeria's top flight, a situation that led to the club parting ways with coach Kadiri Ikhana.

The technical team of the Kano-based outfit are working to ensure the former league champions establish a consistent run in the competition starting with their weekend clash against Tornadoes.

“A club manages to register results if the players are on form. This inspires the team to keep up with the momentum. We just have to show enough dexterity, positive attitude and determination to represent the interest of this great club,” Mubarak told Goal.

“We want to climb up in the standings by displaying great style of play compared to the other previous matches. We are also trying to find the system that works in our remaining matches.

“We can’t underestimate our opponents since they give 150 percent against us. Hence, we have to put more effort because it will be a tough match us.''