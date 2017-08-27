Mubele, Diop and Sarr on target in France

The African trio registered their names on the scoresheet in Saturday’s eventful French topflight tie

DR Congo international, Firmin Mubele and Senegal’s duo of Ismaila Sarr, Issa Diop scored as Toulouse defeated Rennes 3-2 in a thrilling French Ligue 1 encounter.

Mubele opened scoring seven minutes after the kick-off for the Red and Blacks with a well-taken strike - his third goal of the season.

Jimmy Durmaz pulled Le Tefece level when he converted from the spot in the 18th minute.

Diop gave his side their first lead in the tie when he fired home from Christopher Jullien sublime pass but Sarr ensured that the goal was short-lived as he equalized for Christian Gourcuff’s men in the 66th minute.

Durmaz completed his brace when he scored the winning goal in the 71st minutes from the penalty spot after Corentin Jean was fouled in the area.

The tension-soaked match witnessed ten yellow cards while French midfielder, Morgan Amalfitano got the matching order for a second booking.

Toulouse are eighth in the log with six points from four games and will challenge Troyes in their next clash on September 9 while Rennes will square up against Olympique Marseille on the same day.