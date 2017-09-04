How much will Bruce Arena shake up the U.S. lineup?

A sense of panic set in among some U.S. national team supporters after Friday's loss to Costa Rica, but that feeling isn't likely to make its way to Bruce Arena. The U.S. coach has been around the World Cup qualifying block a few times, so as much as he knows Friday's loss has made getting to Russia more difficult, he knows there's still reason to believe his team can finish the job.

With that in mind, it's tough to see Arena going with a complete shakeup of the team that lost on Friday when he chooses his starters against Honduras on Tuesday. As disappointing as the team's showing was against the Ticos, Arena knows Tuesday's opponent isn't on Costa Rica's level in terms of talent or organization, and some players who couldn't seem to put a foot right on Friday could still be the ones who shine in San Pedro Sula.

Does that mean Tuesday's match will be easy? Far from it. We saw four years ago what the hot and hostile conditions in San Pedro Sula can do to the U.S., as a 2-1 Honduras win set the Americans off on a losing foot to kick off the most recent Hexagonal. Eight of the 11 players who played in that loss are on the current U.S. team, so they won't need much reminding of how important it will be to match Honduras' intensity, particularly early on.

Arena wasn't the coach back in 2013, but he has taken a U.S. team to Honduras before — back in 2001 — so he isn't a stranger to the challenge that awaits, and he isn't a stranger to winning in Honduras.

It's clear that changes do need to be made to the U.S. lineup, but just how many is the real question heading into Tuesday. We shouldn't expect wholesale changes like we saw back in June. Circumstances were different then because of the extremely short turnaround time between the clash against Trinidad & Tobago in Colorado and the showdown in Mexico City against El Tri just two days later. Back then, Arena knew he would need to essentially field two different teams for those matches, and prepared his squad for that.

Which changes should we expect on Tuesday? Here are five moves we could see Arena making:

CLINT DEMPSEY FOR JOZY ALTIDORE

This swap may seem like a no-brainer given the fact Jozy Altidore is suspended, but should we automatically assume Arena will want to start Dempsey in his place? It is certainly the most sensible move given Dempsey didn't start against Costa Rica and he brings an undoubted ability to generate goals. He did score in the one Hex road game he played in this cycle – March's 1-1 draw against Panama. He didn't play against Mexico in June, but that came after he started in the win against Trinidad & Tobago just two days earlier.

What other option does Arena have? Jordan Morris has the sort of speed that could punish Honduras on the counter, which could come in handy as the Catrachos push the action early on. The big question, though, is whether the Catrachos will really look to attack in numbers since they're at home, or if they will show the U.S. respect and keep numbers back.

In the latter instance, a relatively rested Dempsey makes the most sense, and if there's a player capable of finding a crucial early goal in San Pedro Sula, it's the Seattle Sounders ace.

