How much does Ronaldo make in a week? Is he better than Messi? Your top questions answered

With speculation linking him with a move away from Real Madrid and now a five-match ban to contend with, it has been an eventful summer for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal star looks set to pocket his fifth Ballon d'Or later this year and will be hoping to further capitalise on Madrid's current dominance by successfully defending La Liga and the Champions League.

To give you more of an insight into what you want to know about Ronaldo, Goal has teamed up with Google Trends to answer the questions most often asked about the 32-year-old.

1. HOW OLD IS RONALDO?

Cristiano Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985 in Funchal on the Portuguese island of Madeira and is currently 32 years old.

2. HOW MUCH IS RONALDO WORTH?

Ronaldo's net worth is estimated to be somewhere in the range of £200 million to £250m.

According to Forbes, Ronaldo earned more than any other athlete on the planet in 2016 at $88m (£72m). He placed joint-fourth on their list of the top 100 celebrities behind singer Taylor Swift, band One Direction (who were counted together as a group) and author James Patterson.

Lionel Messi placed eighth, on $81.5m (£67m), and LeBron James was 11th at $77m (£63m).

When Ronaldo's accounts were published amid the controversy over his tax affairs, they revealed an income of over £190m before tax in 2015. Twenty million of that was made in Spain, which lines up with reports of a £365,000-a-week wage at Real Madrid.

3. WHO DOES RONALDO PLAY FOR?

Ronaldo plays for Real Madrid and Portugal.

He joined Madrid from Manchester United in 2009 in a deal said to have been worth €94m (then £80m), which was a world record at the time.

Ronaldo has since made nearly 400 appearances in all competitions for Madrid, scoring at better than a goal-per-game rate, and has won La Liga twice and the Champions League three times.

At United, he won three Premier League titles and his first Champions League having joined the club from Portuguese side Sporting, where he came through the youth ranks, in 2003.

Ronaldo has won 143 caps for Portugal at the time of writing, scoring 75 goals and winning the European Championship in 2016.

4. HOW TALL IS RONALDO?

Ronaldo is 6' 1" tall or 1.85 metres.

5. HOW MANY GOALS HAS RONALDO SCORED?

