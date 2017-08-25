Much still needed at AFC Leopards to challenge for the title

Samuel Ndung'u late strike was all Leopards needed to move further away from relegation area

Twelve-times Kenyan Premier League champions AFC Leopards made their intention of remaining in the top flight football known after a 1-0 win against champions Tusker.

Samuel Ndung'u late strike was all Leopards needed to move further away from relegation area to 19th position on the log with 23 points.

Midfielder Duncan Otieno says the team has definitely improved but much is still needed for the side to be on the top with other teams.

"Victory on Thursday was a much-needed boost for us considering we have not been doing so well in the league. Tusker is a good team with quality players, and by getting maximum points, we have shown that we are capable of doing better. As a matter of facts, we have made massive steps as a team, but we are not yet there.

"We want to win as many games as possible in the league and see how things unfold, but we believe we will finish in a better position."

Ingwe will be facing Gor Mahia in the ‘Mashemeji’ derby on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium.