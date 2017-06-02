Muguruza growing in confidence at Roland Garros

The composed defending champion only needed two sets to defeat Yulia Putintseva in Paris.

Garbine Muguruza says her confidence is building at the French Open after getting past Yulia Putintseva to reach the third round.

The defending champion defeated the fiery Kazakh 7-5 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday to stay in the hunt to retain her title.

Muguruza was troubled by Putintseva in the first set but raised her game in the second and got the job done in convincing fashion.

The fourth seed has lost her way since winning her first grand slam at Roland Garros last year, but is content with her progress in Paris.

"The more matches I play and the toughest victories, I think that gives you self-confidence and a successful feeling out there." she said.

"I think it's important, with all the three matches that I played, that they were not easy at all.

Muguruza added: "I went out there without any kind of fear. I wanted the match.

"I tried to just do what I had to do and keep that during the whole match - not thinking a lot. I try to go out there, block everything and just think what I have to do to win."