Muguruza makes light work of Rybarikova again

Magdalena Rybarikova will be sick of the sight of Garbine Muguruza after another heavy grand slam defeat to the Spaniard.

Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza stormed into the last 16 of the US Open with an easy straight-sets win over Magdalena Rybarikova on Friday.

The Spaniard has yet to drop a set so far at Flushing Meadows and was swift in recording a 6-1 6-1 demolition of a player she beat by the same scoreline in the semi-finals at the All England Club.

Third seed Muguruza needed just 61 minutes to complete victory on the Armstrong Stadium court, breaking her Slovakian opponent six times while surrendering serve just once herself.

She set up two break points in the first game of the match with an excellent forehand volley at the end of an engrossing rally and, after seeing one squandered, hit a backhand winner to strike an immediate blow.

Muguruza then rattled off the next three games before Rybarikova finally stemmed the tide with a hold, but that proved only brief respite and the set was wrapped up as she was forced into a backhand error.

Rybarikova appeared rejuvenated as she emerged for the second set, pushing Muguruza into saving three break points in the opening game before the pressure finally told and she converted the fourth.

But Muguruza quickly struck back and when she broke to love for a 3-1 lead the writing was on the wall for Rybarikova.

Muguruza had no issue in closing out the final three games, but a much tougher test awaits in the next round as she takes on two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Muguruza [3] bt Rybarikova [31] 6-1 6-1

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Muguruza - 14/11

Rybarikova - 10/15

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Muguruza - 2/1

Rybarikova - 2/0

BREAK POINTS WON

Muguruza - 6/9

Rybarikova - 1/4

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Muguruza - 69

Rybarikova - 53

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Muguruza - 64/67

Rybarikova - 35/33

TOTAL POINTS

Muguruza - 56

Rybarikova - 30