Tennis: Muguruza must 'earn confidence' despite 2016 win

Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza insists last year's win has not given her confidence heading into the 2017 tournament.

The Spaniard beat Serena Williams in the final 12 months ago and began her title defence with a 6-2 6-4 win over Francesca Schiavone.

Despite her status as reigning champion, though, Muguruza believes she will have to grow into the event again, rather than reflecting on her 2016 triumph.

"No, [playing as a defending champion does not affect confidence]," she told a news conference.

"I think I know I played good here before. That doesn't make me extra confident this year. I think I just have to earn that confidence here.

"Like today - going out there, trying to deal with things - that's what brings me confidence, not remembering how I played last year."

And Muguruza conceded that she was not sure how she would perform until she stepped out on to the court against Schiavone.

"I'm happy that I managed to play - to be able to be kind of composed out there - because I wasn't sure how I was going to react again in the centre court, playing against an ex-champ," she said.

"I wanted to do it well, so I found a balance, even though some moments were difficult."

Muguruza now faces Anett Kontaveit in the second round but, although she expects a tough match against a woman who beat her at the Stuttgart Open, the fourth seed first wants to enjoy her win.

"It's a tough draw - it's going to be a tough game," Muguruza added. "[Kontaveit]'s doing a very good season on clay. She has an aggressive game play, too.

"I'm going to start by enjoying my win today, then I'll wonder about the approach for the next game, which will be tough."