Muguruza stays number one despite Ostapenko defeat

Jelena Ostapenko came from behind to beat Garbine Muguruza at the Wuhan Open, but it will not affect the Wimbledon winner's ranking.

Garbine Muguruza held on to her status as world number one despite a quarter-final defeat to Jelena Ostapenko at the Wuhan Open on Thursday.

Simona Halep's challenge for top spot had been ended in the second round, but Karolina Pliskova remained a threat until she was beaten by Ashleigh Barty earlier in the day.

And it was just as well for Muguruza that the Czech lost her last-eight clash, as she threw away the advantage to lose 1-6 6-3 6-2 to French Open champion Ostapenko.

Muguruza dominated the first set, losing the opening game before reeling off six in succession to race into the lead.

However, the Wimbledon winner came under severe pressure on her own serve in the second and - in an almost a complete reversal of the first - she managed to hold on just one occasion.

It was a similar story in the decider, too. After opening with a break, Muguruza lost her way as Ostapenko grew in confidence.

The Latvian won a superb six in a row to wrap up the match and her first victory over Muguruza in three attempts.

Ostapenko will meet Australian Barty in the semi-finals.