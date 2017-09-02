Muhoroni 0-1 Western Stima: Power-men win battle for relegation

The victory at Muhoroni Youth Stadium saw the visiting Kisumu-side move to position 16th on the 18-team table with 21 points

Western Stima have enhanced their chances of evading relegation after they beat Muhoroni Youth 1-0 on Saturday.

The power men overturned a humiliating 4-2 defeat to Zoo FC last weekend, to register their first win in six matches that saw them move two places up on the table.

The victory at Muhoroni Youth Stadium saw the visiting Kisumu-side move to position 16th on the 18-team table after accumulating 21 points.

Ezekiel Otuoma scored the lone goal at the stroke of half time to hand the visitors a first win since their 1-0 success against AFC Leopards on August 2.

Brian Marita provided the assist for Otuoma, who wasted no chance, sending the ball into the net. Muhoroni chased the game but could not find an equalizer despite three fresh legs being introduced in the second half.

Bliss Kityo was thrown in for Maxwell Onyango late in the game after Daniel Otuoma had replaced Mudoola Faruk with Thomas Venval coming in for Ambrose Ayoyi, but Western Stima clung to the lead for the all important three points.

The defeat pushed Muhoroni Youth back to the bottom of the table still on 18 points.

Muhoroni Youth XI: Salim Sowedi, Jacob Faina, Robert Mudenyu, Odhiambo Jacob, Robert Indimuli, Collins Agade, Kennedy Rono, Onyango Maxwell, Kiyoyo Hassan, Mudoola Faruk and Ambrose Ayoyi.

Reserves: Mohammed Yusuf, Otieno Daniel, Kityo Bliss, Thomas Venval and Francis Oduor.

Western Stima XI: Samwel Odhiambo, Junior Mukisa, Geofrey Ochieng, Salim Odeka, Maurice Ojwang, Benard Ondiek, Kepha Okoth, Brian Marita, Ezekiel Otuoma and Villa Oromchan.

Subs: Gad Mathew, Vitalis Akumu, Victor Oduor, Robert Achema, Fred Nyarombo, Dan Mugisha and Sula Bagala.