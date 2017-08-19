Muhoroni 1-2 Gor Mahia: K'Ogalo maintain unbeaten run under Kerr

K'Ogalo have now opened a six-point lead at the summit of Kenyan Premier League table after the sweet victory in Kisumu

Gor Mahia remained on course to reclaim the Kenyan Premier League title after they beat Muhoroni Youth 2-1 on Saturday.

The hosts came into the match with mixed fortunes last week; the team had just been fined Sh400, 000 following unsporting behavior witnessed several weeks ago, with club owner Moses Adagala also receiving a two month ban and a Sh200, 000 fine for the same reasons.

On top of that, coach Gilbert Selebwa resigned after a month at the helm leaving the team under James ‘Odijo’ Omondi, who was handling the team in that capacity for a third time now.

Contrary to that, Gor Mahia have been doing well under new coach Dylan Kerr, and the fifteen times league champions was in an inspired form. Timothy Otieno gave the former champions a deserved lead in the 21st minute after converting a cross from Jacques Tuyisenge.

Barely five minutes later, the hosts were found napping and the striker was once again slipped in, putting him with goalkeeper Gradus Ochieng' on a one against one situation, and the former made no mistake.

After the break, Muhoroni Youth came back strongly aiming at getting something before an hour mark. But it was Bliss Kityo, who missed a sitter for the sugar millers after his effort went wide.

In the 70th minute, Boniface Omondi squandered a perfect opportunity to triple his side's advantage after failing to connect a cross from the right. With quarter an hour left, Robert Indimuli ensured a tense finale after halving the deficit, but Gor Mahia held on to complete a double against the Nyanza-based side.

The result puts Gor Mahia top of the table with 40 points, six behind second placed Sofapaka, who have played a game more, while Muhoroni Youth stay bottom of the table with 15 points