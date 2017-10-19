Muhoroni v Zoo: Muhoroni cage Zoo

Hassan Kiyoyo scored the all-important goal for Muhoroni Youth that cancelled out Nicholas Kipkirui’s opener for Zoo in the 10th minute

Relegation-bound, Muhoroni Youth held visiting Zoo FC to a 1-1 draw in a midweek match at home.

The struggling Sugar Millers earned a hard-fought point at home, though the single point it will add little value to their relegation fight.

Kipkirui made a perfect return to action after serving a one ban in Zoo’s last draw against Ulinzi Stars when he gave the visitors the lead early in the first after slotting past Gradus Ochieng on Muhoroni Youth’s goal.

But Kiyoyo restored parity from the spot after Dominic Ouma brought down Bliss Kityo in his box, leaving referee with no option but topoint on the spot.

Kiyoyo made no mistake when he sent Vincent Misikhu the wrong side for Muhoroni Youth’s equalizer in the 21 minute.

Bliss Kityo was presented with a perfect opportunity to double the lead but he blew away the chance when he directed his effort off target with only the keeper to beat.

Kipkirui was also denied by the cross bar while, Ochieng's reflexes also saved Muhoroni Youth with his pin point save on Isaac Kipyegon late on second half.

Muhoroni Youth are bottom of the table with 24 points while Zoo retained their 13th place on 34 points.

Zoo FC starting XI: Vincent Misikhu, Dominic Ouma, Isaac Kipyegon, Gilbet Kibet, Johnstone Ligare, Dennis Kawanga, Michael Madoya, Geoffrey Gichana, Nicholas Kipkirui, Danson Chetambe, Bernard Odhiambo.

Substitutes: Richard, Omboko, Stanlaus Akiya, Sabiri Sindani, Kevin Oduor, Kepha Ondati, Dumonde Selenga, Ernest Kipkoech.

Muhoroni Youth Starting XI: Gradus Ochieng (GK), Jeconiah Ogendo, Robert Indimuli, Faina Jacobs, James Ogada, Collins Agade, Maxwell Onyango, Bliss Kityo, Kennedy Rono, Hassan Kiyoyo, Ambrose Ayoyi

Reserves: Salim Sowedi (GK), Venval Thomas, Faruk Mudoola, Saidi Said, Anthony Otuoma, John Mark, Jacob Odhiambo.