Muhoroni vs Homeboyz: Muhoroni two defeats away from relegation

Muhoroni Youth's survival hopes in trouble after candidates, Western Stima, Thika United and Mathare United picked points

Muhoroni Youth will be relegated to the National Super League if they lose two of their five remaining league matches games.

The struggling sugar millers' survival hopes suffered a major blow after they lost 3-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday.

Muhoroni Youth have only accumulated 25 points from 29 games so far and two defeats in remaining fixtures will guarantee them a place in the lower tier league for next season.

This is after other relegation strugglers, Western Stima, Thika United and Mathare United picked points over the weekend.

Western Stima beat Sofapaka 3-1 while Thika United played a one-all draw against Mathare United at the Thika Sub-County Stadium.

Muhoroni Youth are four points behind closest relegation candidate, Thika United, who have 29 points while Mathare United and Western Stima are 15th and 16th on 31 points.

Two teams will automatically be relegated to the NSL next season.