Muhoroni Youth - AFC Leopards Preview: Ingwe target top eight

Allan Kateregga, now at Ugandan club KCCA, scored a goal to lift Ingwe to a 1-0 win over Muhoroni in their first leg meeting

Muhoroni Youth have already been relegated and they have nothing to play for apart from pride.

The team has been conceding goals in an alarming rate; in the past four games, they have conceded 20 goals, making it an average of four goals per game.

As for AFC Leopards, they are still chasing for a top eight finish, and if they win their last game and other results go their way, they will hit their target. They are currently placed in the eleventh position with 42 points.

Ingwe have lost just one of their last five matches, 2-0 defeat away to Nzoia Sugar, collecting twelve points in the process as compared to their opponents, who have not managed to collect even a single point from the same number of matches.

It is not going to be easy though for Ingwe considering the fact that Muhoroni has managed to win four of their last eleven matches, drawn two and lost five.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Muhoroni Youth: Despite conceding many goals in recent weeks, Faina Jacobs has been doing a great job for Muhoroni at the back. He has one last chance to prove his worth, maybe he will be snatched by another team. Collins Agade is another player, who is definitely aiming at making an impact before the season comes to a close.

AFC Leopards: With Victor Majid out, Musa Mudde is expected to stand in for him, he will definitely be the main character for Ingwe. Many fingers have been pointed against Samuel Ndung'u for his inconsistency; he might be given one final opportunity to show his worth.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Muhoroni Youth: Said Juma, Jacob Ombija, Jeconia Ogendo, Faina Jacobs, Robert Indimuli, Collins Agade, Bliss Kityo, Maxwell Onyango, Farouk Mudoola, Hassan Kiyoyo and Johnmark Ochieng.

AFC Leopards: Andika Gabriel, Kibwage Mike, Shikhayi Dennis, Otieno Duncan Salim Abdallah, Whyvonne Isuza, Samuel Ndung'u, Mudde Musa, Okaka Aziz, Tololwa Andrew and Ouma Vincent.