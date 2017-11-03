Muhoroni Youth appoints new coach

Selebwa resigned from his position on August 14 and since then, Muhorono Youth have gone through three different coaches

Muhoroni Youth has landed a fourth coach in under four months after finding a replacement of George Maina.

This comes in the wake of the latest appointment of Jeff Odongo to replacement Maina who resigned as head of the technical bench last month citing difficult working environment.

Before Maina’s appointment, bottom-placed Muhoroni Youth were under the care of James 'Odijo' Omondi who replaced Gilbert Selebwa.

Selebwa resigned from his position on August 14 and since then, Muhorono Youth have gone through three different coaches even as relegation remains a reaality.

Kiksumu County-based side may become the first team to be relegated this weekend should they lose to eighth-placed Kariobangi Sharks.

A win for Western Stima, Thika United and Mathare United this weekend will hand Muhoroni Youth an early trip to the National Super League with two games to the end of the season.

Odongo will be assisted by former technical Director, Omondi and Ibrahim Oteng.