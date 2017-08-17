Muhoroni Youth chairman appeals IDCC ruling

Adagala has been restrained from attending any Kenyan Premier League match for the next 60 days

Muhoroni Youth chairman Moses Adagala has appealed a ban slapped on him by the KPL-Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee.

Adagala has been restrained from attending any Kenyan Premier League match for the next 60 days and will pay additional Sh200, 000 fine in cash.

Besides his ban, Muhoroni Youth was also fined Sh400, 000 with KPL citing violation of Rules 3.3, 3.4 (a) and 6.1 of the Rules of Kenya Football.

Adagala was charged by the Kenyan Premier League for bringing a match between Muhoroni Youth and Kakamega Homeboyz, held on March 26, into disrepute after he and the club supporters allegedly invaded the pitch.

The IDCC ruling read: “The tribunal finds that the chairman of Muhoroni, Mr. Moses Adagala and the supporters of Muhoroni breached the rules of Kenyan Football.

"The facts relayed above and in the oral hearing, confirm that Mr. Moses Adagala and Muhoroni Youth Football Club are guilty of the charges laid against them.”

But the outspoken Adagala threw the ball back to IDCC when he quickly moved in to challenge the decision.

"I cannot talk much (about the issue) because the club have already appealed the decision. We are waiting to hear from them,” Adagala told Goal on phone.

Goal could, however, not establish when the appeal will be heard, though Adagala was supposed to start serving his ban officially on Saturday when Muhoroni Youth play Gor Mahia in Kisumu. The ban is effective Wednesday.