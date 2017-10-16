Muhoroni Youth coach resigns after three matches

The former Nakuru All Stars coach tendered his resignation moments after the sugar millers succumbed to a 4-0 defeat

Muhoroni Youth coach George Maina has thrown in the towel just three matches after taking charge of the side.

The former Nakuru All Stars coach tendered his resignation moments after the sugar millers succumbed to a 4-0 defeat against league champions Tuisker FC on Sunday. “I will not be training this team starting today (Sunday).

“I have tried my best to help put things right in the team but it seems the management is not ready for changes. We have lost a number of players owing to unpaid salaries and allowances and as a coach I am not ready to continue handling the team.

“Like now, if you look at my starting eleven against Tusker, four players, who featured in the league match against Nakumatt are not here. It is very unfortunate we cannot have consistency in the team. I have had enough.”

Muhoroni Youth are currently languishing at the bottom of the table and could be relegated in they don’t start winning matches.