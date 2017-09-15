Muhoroni Youth head coach concedes relegation pressure

Coach Omondi has conceded pressure as his side strives to survive relegation from the top flight

Muhoroni Youth is experiencing tough times as they try to stay afloat in Kenyan Premier League for next season.

The team has managed only four wins this campaign, eight draws and 11 defeats and is currently bottom of the table with only 20 points.

But despite the myriad of challenges, including stadia ban to the club chairman, Moses Adagala and a fine to the club by Kenyan Premier League, coach James 'Odijo' Omondi is still holding to hopes that his side will escape relegation.

Omondi who replaced former coach, Gilbert Selebwa early in August has, however, conceded the pressure as his side strives to survive relegation to the National Super League.

"Only a dead person has no pressure. Anyone doing this job will tell you there is a lot of it and I am not an exception," Omondi told Goal.

“Relegation fears are there but we are doing our best to get out of that position. We are not in a good position, we are struggling and we need to get results to get out of that position.

"Our draws against top sides in Ulinzi Stars and Posta Rangers are a motivation to us and we will try to get the best in our coming assignments."

Western Stima, Thika United and Muhoroni Youth are currently in the relegation zone and the bottom two are guaranteed a place in the NSL next season.