Muhoroni Youth - Gor Mahia Preview: K'Ogalo clear favourites for points

Fifteen times league champions Gor Mahia go into the match as clear favorites if history is anything to go by.

Of the ten league meetings between the two sides, K'Ogalo have won nine and lost just once, scoring a total of 22 goals and conceding just two. However, Muhoroni, under Tom Juma, managed to beat the Green Army last year in the KPL Top 8 final.

Since Gilbert Selebwa took over as Muhoroni Youth coach, things have improved; the team has collected four points from three matches, and a positive thing to note is that they have scored five goals meaning the striking problem is seemingly solved.

The problem for Muhoroni is the defense that has leaked 20 times from the 18 matches played, with five of those goals coming from their last three matches. Gor Mahia on the other hand, has the third best defense after conceding just 12 goals.

Kenneth Muguna of Gor Mahia and Boniface Akenga of Nakumatt. More

Kenneth Muguna missed the team’s exploits against Nakumatt on Wednesday due to a problematic knee, but coach Dylan Kerr expects him back in action for this encounter.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gor Mahia: Goalkeeper Peter Odhiambo is expected to continue in goal after keeping two clean sheets in a row, with his determination to hold onto the position high, expect him to command authority against Muhoroni. George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo is currently in a devastating form, he will be quite handful for the opponent defenders.

Muhoroni Youth: Custodian Sowedi Salim has to be at his best to ensure he denies Gor Mahia striking force that has currently scored 23 goals. Bliss Kityo showed what he can do against Sofapaka and Gor Mahia should not give him a chance.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Gor Mahia: Peter Odhiambo, Karim Nizigiyimana, Godfrey Walusimbi, Haroun Shakava, Musa Mohammed, Philemon Otieno, Muguna Kenneth, Boniface Omondi, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Muhoroni: Sowedi Salim, Jacob Odhiambo, Yusuf Mohammed, Faina Jacobs, Paul Muchika, Collins Agade, Ambrose Ayoyi, Maxwell Onyango, Johnmark Otieno, Bliss Kityo and Daniel Otieno.