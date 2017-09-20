Muhoroni Youth salvaged a point against Nakumatt

The sugar millers will stay bottom of the league table despite earning a crucial point with a late penalty against Nakumatt FC

Muhoroni Youth will stay bottom of Kenyan Premier table despite earning a crucial point with a late penalty against Nakumatt FC.

Muhoroni Youth, who are bottom of the table with 21 points after 25 rounds of matches, battled from a goal down to force a 1-1 draw with visiting Nakumatt FC.

Midfielder Kevin Thairu gave the shoppers the lead in the 19th minute which lasted until the break.

With a slim lead after half-time break, Muhoroni, who have won only four of their last 25 games, came back a little more courageous side and their effort paid off when their surge forward was awarded a penalty for the equalizer.

Bliss Kityo was brought down in the dangerzone in the 92 minute and Hassan Kiyoyo wasted no chance when he buried the ball into the net for a vital point.

Muhoroni Youth last won a league match on August 23 - a 2-0 win against Thika United. While Nakumatt are not struggling as much as Muhoroni Youth on the pitch, their financial woes are making it hard for them to stage a real fight in the league.

The shoppers are currently 12th on the table with 31 points.

Nakumatt starting XI: Sammy Okinda, Nicholas Meja, Donald Musoti, Njoroge John, Kevin Omondi, Kelvin Thairu, Kennedy Onyango, David Naftali, Boniface Akenga, Joshua Oyoo and Kepha Aswani.

Reserves: Ezekiel Owade, Charles Bruno, Eugene Ambulwa, Clinton Kisiavuki, Benard Meki and Peter Nzuki.

Muhoroni Youth XI: Salim Sowedi, Jacob Odhiambo, Yusuf Mohammed, Faina Jacobs, Ambrose Ayoyi, Paul Muchika, Collins Agade, Maxwell Onyango, Anthony Otuoma, Farouk Mudoola and Bliss Kityo.

Reserves: Said Juma, James Ogada, Kennedy Rono, Venval Thomas Jeconia Ogendo, Fred Ochieng and Hassan Kiyoyo.