Muhsin Ertugral recommended Lebogang Manyama to Konyaspor

The former Orlando Pirates mentor believes the Alexander born attacker has what it takes to make it in Turkey

EXCLUSIVE: Sandile Mazibuko Follow on Twitter

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral has told Goal that he's the one who recommended Lebogang Manyama to Turkish side Konyaspor.

Manyama completed his switch to the Super Lig side from Cape Town City on Thursday, ending speculation that he could be joining Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I recommended him [Manyama] to Konyaspor,” Ertugral told Goal.

“The team is at present a top side and will play in the Uefa Cup [Uefa Europa League]. Lebo will quickly adapt to the way they play,” he said.

The duo previously worked well together during their days at Mpumalanga Black Aces before they were franchised by John Comitis and renamed Cape Town City.

Ertugral is well known for his admiration of South African talents, and Manyama will join a long list of SA players who moved to Turkey – provided he passes his medical.



“I've recommended more [South African players] than just Jabu,” Ertugral added.

“It's just that international teams generally go for African players with European experience already. Lebo was with me and I know he will adapt well. I have recommended some more from what I believe they could do well. Hopefully Lebo plays well so he can open more doors,” he concluded.

Ertugral left the country recently after quitting his job at Pirates. He first arrived in South Africa in 1999 to coach Chiefs and went on to also coach Golden Arrows, Santos and Ajax Cape Town other than the two Soweto giants.