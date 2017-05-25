Mulama predicts Mathare United win against Nakumatt

The Slum Boys are currently struggling in the league but Titus Mulama believes that all will be well soon

Mathare United will be facing Kenyan Premier League newbies Nakumatt on Saturday at Ruaraka ground and they are prepared for the task.

From their recent four matches, the ‘Slum Boys’ have lost all the 12 points, results which have seen them slide deep into the relegation zone from a total of 12 league matches.

They are now approaching a side which want to justify their promotion to the top tier league with the presence of a number of experienced players as well and it will only take the most lethal opponent between the two sides to win the match.

Mathare United legend Titus Mulama has explained the situation and psyched up the playing unit with an expectation that the Francis Kimanzi-coached outfit will return home loaded with three points.

He notes the difficult times but asserts that those are normal scenarios in football urging players to stay focused and fans to maintain their esteemed support.

"Nakumatt is a new team in the league and you cannot compare us with them because we have more experience in the KPL. I am expecting that our performances will improve starting this weekend because the boys have what it takes to get the three points. It’s just a matter of believing in themselves and giving their best.

“We have a young team this season and whatever is happening now is normal in football. They have been playing very well and they should just keep on working hard. We are entirely behind them and soon they will start getting good results,” said the former Kenyan international.

“I remember during our days the fans used to turn up in large numbers at Kasarani. Nowadays they can’t even fill smaller stadia like Ruaraka and Nyayo. I want to urge them not to desert the team during these trying times. The boys need them now more than ever,” he told the club’s official website.

Mathare United are currently placed at position 17 on the 18-team log.