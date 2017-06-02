Mule: AFC Leopards are still in for the title

A poor run of five defeats and two draws in the last seven outings has seen the thirteen times league champions fall in table

Despite their underdog status in the current campaign, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule is adamant the team can win the league.

A poor run of five defeats and two draws in the last seven outings has seen the thirteen times league champions fall to the 12th position with 15 points. Mule has also revealed that the club is set to release younger players on loan as the team creates space for the new signings.

"We will bring in several new players, three or four to be specific because we are aiming at finishing in the top five positions or win the league. To attain that we have to give our experienced players time to play, because they are used as compared to our younger players," Mule told Goal on Friday.

"Yes, we are releasing our young players albeit on loan to create space for the new arrivals."

After the exit of Stewart Hall, Romanian coach Dorian Marin is expected to take over at the den.