Muller makes his name & Gotze silences jeers - A look at Der Klassiker Classics

As Borussia Dortmund get set to host Bayern Munich, we look back at some memorable Der Klassiker fixtures.

It has long since been considered the biggest fixture in German football, but the first edition of Der Klassiker in 2017-18 will have added significance in the title race.

Bayern Munich visit Borussia Dortmund on Saturday holding a three-point lead over their hosts at the top of the Bundesliga table, Jupp Heynckes having returned them to form after Carlo Ancelotti's sacking.

Ahead of what promises to be another extremely intriguing tussle, we look back at some of the most memorable games in the history of the fixture.

Dortmund 1-1 Bayern, April 2001

Ill-discipline is often something we expect from rivalries, but Bayern's trip to Dortmund in April 2001 went well beyond that.

There were red cards shown to Bixente Lizarazu, Stefan Effenberg and Evanilson, while another 10 players – eight of whom played for Bayern – received bookings.

Effenberg's departure was particularly memorable, as he taunted Dortmund fans on his way off the pitch after being dismissed for elbowing Dede.

The football effectively became a sideshow, with Roque Santa Cruz and Fredi Bobic scoring the goals, and a war of words ensued after the match, with Uli Hoeness and Matthias Sammer heavily involved.

Dortmund 1-0 Bayern, April 2012

Although Dortmund had won the Bundesliga the season before, there was something even more satisfying about their title triumph in 2011-12, as a 1-0 win over Bayern in April essentially clinched successive crowns.

Bayern travelled to Signal Iduna Park knowing that beating Dortmund was to be their best shot at usurping them at the top, but Robert Lewandowski's winner 13 minutes from time proved decisive.

Arjen Robben did have one final chance, as he was tripped in the area and awarded a penalty in the 86th minute, but Roman Weidenfeller denied him and Dortmund ultimately marched on to the title.