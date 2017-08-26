Muller: My qualities aren't in demand under Ancelotti

The Bayern Munich star made the stark admission that he does not know "which qualities the coach wants to see" after coming off the bench on Saturday

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has admitted he feels his qualities are not in demand under coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Germany international did not appear from the bench until the 73rd minute against Werder Bremen on Saturday despite the fact that it took Ancelotti's men 72 to break the deadlock.

Muller was then credited with the assist for Robert Lewandowski's second goal of the game two minutes after coming on in the 2-0 victory.

"I don't know exactly which qualities the coach wants to see," Muller told ARD-Horfunk after the match. "But mine seem not to be 100 percent in demand."

Muller started the opening game of the Bundesliga season against Bayer Leverkusen but was the first Bayern player to be substituted.

After scoring 32 goals in all competitions during his final campaign under Pep Guardiola, the 27-year-old netted just nine times during 2016-17 after Ancelotti had taken charge.

But Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic attempted to smooth over the situation later, telling Sky: "We have many games this season and know what we have in Thomas."

Ancelotti started Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben either side of Lewandowski in Bremen, with Thiago Alcantara the most advanced midfielder.

The Italian then turned to Kingsley Coman from the bench before bringing on Muller and then Sebastian Rudy.