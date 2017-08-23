Mum's the word for Tom Westley as he looks to establish himself in England's top order with the Ashes in sight

When it comes to making a success of his fledgling England career, mum is most definitely the word for Tom Westley.

The Essex batsman may not yet have scored the runs from No3 to guarantee his selection for this winter’s Ashes tour of Australia, with a half-century on debut against South Africa at The Oval last month his sole score of note in three Tests so far.

However, Westley’s main motivation to do well ahead of this week’s second Investec Test against West Indies at Headingley is the pride his mother, Margaret, would feel if he retains his place for next month’s series finale at Lord’s.

“It’s actually strange,” admitted Westley. “I spoke to my mum on the phone last night about hopefully getting selected for the third Test of this series and she just started crying, she couldn’t speak back to me.

“Growing up that’s what she envisaged for me as her son - playing at Lord’s. I can’t even bring up the Ashes to her. I was actually shocked on the phone because she couldn’t speak back to me, and I was like ‘signal gone?’

“We were talking about tickets for Lord’s if I was selected and she couldn’t get a word in. I think getting selected on the Ashes tour would be that times by 10.”

For now, though, Westley is putting thoughts of the future to the back of his mind and concentrating on the job in hand that starts at Headingley on Friday. “I am focusing on the here and now because I want to score runs, I need to score runs,” he says. “If I don’t score any runs then I probably won’t achieve that childhood dream of playing in the Ashes.

“So, I’m very much in the here and the now. I don’t want to overload myself with pressure to score runs because it is obvious. Any specialist batsman playing for England needs to score runs.”

At 28, Westley has the self-awareness that perhaps those starting their international careers at a younger age lack. It is healthy then that he is not only comfortable with the pressures that come with playing Test cricket but also the scrutiny.

“It’s obviously been a step up from Essex but it’s something I’ve really enjoyed,” he says.

“I would have liked to have done a bit better. I’ve got starts so that’s been quite frustrating but every time I’ve played for England I’m looking forward to it because it’s what you dream of as a youngster.

“What’s the main difference? It’s a combination of everything. There’s this side of things, the media, the scrutiny and the commentators picking your technique to pieces which is naturally going to happen. That’s something I expected. But that’s part and parcel of international cricket.

“I feel if I prepare the way I have done for Essex then it’s only a matter of time before I score runs. I’ve actually really enjoyed how intense it is.”

Westley recognises that his technique, which is heavily biased towards the legside, is a target for criticism. Yet he says: “I score consistently through the legside so that’s not something I’m too concerned about. That’s the way I play.

“I’ve got a start in a few of my innings and that’s the difference between county cricket, where you can get to 30 or 60 and hope a score comes along, and Test cricket, where the scrutiny is on you.

“It’s my role to score hundreds. That’s what I’m there to do at three and make match-winning contributions but I’m confident in my ability and my game plan. It’s worked for me for a number of years at Essex and hopefully I can implement it at Test level.

