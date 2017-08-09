Munir wants Roma move as talks open with Barcelona, agent confirms

The 21-year-old has been linked to Zenit and Ajax, but looks closest to joining the Serie A side in a deal worth a reported €15 million

Roma are in talks with Barcelona over the signing of forward Munir El Haddadi, according to the player's agent.

The 21-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Valencia, is not believed to be in Ernesto Valverde's plans at Camp Nou and has been linked with a move away from Spain.

Zenit and Ajax are reportedly interested in a €15 million deal but Munir is said to be keen on joining Roma, who are eager to sign attacking reinforcements.

His agent, Francesc Valdivieso, has confirmed that discussions are ongoing and that Munir would relish the chance to play at the Stadio Olimpico.

"Roma would be a welcome destination, they're a top club, but I can't say any more because the deal is being discussed between the two clubs," he told Romanews Web Radio.

No £109m Coutinho deal between Liverpool and Barca

Reports in Spain have suggested that talks are progressing slowly because Roma are unwilling to match Barca's €15m valuation of Munir, who scored six goals in 33 La Liga appearances for Valencia last season.

He joined Barca at the age of 16 and started 15 of the 16 La Liga games he featured in for the Blaugrana, scoring four goals and setting up three more.