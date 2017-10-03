Munster's Taute sidelined for six months

A knee injury has ruled Munster's Jaco Taute out for six months.

Munster centre Jaco Taute has been ruled out for six months with a knee ligament injury sustained during Saturday's Pro14 victory over Cardiff Blues.

Taute lasted just 20 minutes of the match at Thomond Park and is scheduled to undergo surgery on Tuesday.

Munster anticipate a lengthy period of rehabilitation for the South African, who has featured in all five of the Irish province's matches this season.

Rassie Erasmus' men sit second in Conference A following four wins from their opening five fixtures.

Glasgow Warriors - the only team to beat Munster so far - are top of the table, four points clear.