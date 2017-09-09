Munster maintain perfect record as South African sides lose again

Southern Kings and Cheetahs are yet to get on the board in Pro14, the latter taught a lesson in set-piece strength by Munster.

Munster racked up a second bonus-point win of the season, smashing Pro14 newcomers Cheetahs 51-18 at Thomond Park, while Southern Kings also fell to defeat.

The South African franchises new to the competition are yet to get off the mark, with Cheetahs' thrashing displaying the size of the task that now confronts them.

Munster were dominant from the set-piece on home turf, Tommy O'Donnell going over in the seventh minute after Cheetahs were pushed back and lost possession from their own scrum put-in.

Alex Wootton scored the first of his four tries from a line-out maul and he was at it again as Munster changed tact to produce neat handwork five minutes later.

Trailing 22-6 at the interval, Cheetahs made the perfect start to the second half as Francois Venter broke the line and fed his fellow centre William Small-Smith to go half the length of the field and touch down.

But the visitors' joy was short-lived as Jean Kleyn and Chris Farrell secured the bonus point and Wootton added to his personal tally twice in the space of six minutes – victory polished off by Ireland wing Simon Zebo six minutes from time.

Southern Kings slipped to a second defeat from as many games, going down 32-10 at Connacht.

Like Munster, Scarlets also have maximum points from two games after hammering Zebre 41-10 in Parma.

The visitors had the better of things in rain-drenched conditions, Johnny McNicholl, Steff Evans, Paul Asquith, Tadhg Beirne and Aled Davies tries adding to 14 points from the boot of Rhys Patchell as the men from Llanelli became the only Welsh side to win this weekend.

Glasgow and Ulster kept up respective winning starts, the Warriors beating Ospreys 31-10 at Scotstoun to secure a bonus point, which eluded the Irish side as they could not manage a fourth try in a 21-14 win over Benetton Treviso.