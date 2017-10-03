Murray: I fancy myself as a football manager

Should Andy Murray look for a career in football after retiring from tennis, a managerial role would be of interest.

Three-time grand slam champion Andy Murray fancies himself as the next Jose Mourinho, due to his love of fantasy football.

Murray has recently spoken of his interest in a change of sport following his retirement from tennis, although he has no specific plans.

However, his enjoyment of fantasy football - Murray chose Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in his 2016-17 World11 - means the 30-year-old has a particular role in mind.

"I have no idea [what to do in football] - I just find the sport really interesting," he told FIFA.com, ahead of The Best awards.

"I love reading, watching and talking about football, so, if I wanted to do something that wasn't tennis that I thought I was passionate enough about, I'd maybe look at doing something in football.

"I'm a huge fantasy football fan, so I'd probably quite fancy myself as a manager - but it's completely different doing it in real life, definitely not as easy as everyone thinks."