Should music ever be played during England games at Twickenham? Our readers have their say

As the Talk of Rugby exclusively revealed on Thursday evening, the RFU has decided to continue playing music during England matches at Twickenham.

The use of music during international games has attracted strong criticism from traditionalists but the RFU believes the fan research indicates it is “welcomed at the right point”, particularly celebrating England tries.

Following a review into its “sport presentation music policy”, the RFU decided not to expand the use of music to to penalties, conversions or injury breaks.

The review will also bring an end to live performances by classical singer Laura Wright during the half-time interval.

For many, the RFU's review has not gone far enough - with many calling an outright ban on music during matches. In his piece, Mick Cleary writes:

In context, be it at Sevens or T20, there is nothing wrong with noise and colour and razzamatazz. But it should never swamp the fans, replace what they might do naturally and spontaneously. That creates a far more spine-tingling backdrop than anything that comes out of a tannoy system.

Football sees little need to go down the route of orchestrated celebration. The fans and their reactions are an integral part of the experience – human, communal, passionate and meaningful. Rugby needs to take heed.

Mick Cleary's piece, and the subject of music during rugby matches, has sparked a fierce reaction from our readers.

While the majority are vehemently against manufactured atmosphere at the home of English rugby, others decided to offer their suggestions for what could make up the Twickenham playlist.

Bill Tyler

I think it is ridiculous to suggest that rugby needs to be spiced up with music when a score is made as it is in ice hockey in north america. Too much has already been done to encroach on what was once a very exciting and unpredictable sport for men. The law makers seam determined to make it a non contact sport however we see injuries rising ever more. It is a sport I love and played at the highest level back in the day. English rugby is right now the best it has been for a long time and it does not need to be played to music to create more excitement, it is doing that already. Thank you Mr Jones. Please stop spoiling our wonderful game with more and more tinkering and allow players to do what they do best and excite us with their skills and dedication.

Nothing gets the blood flowing more than the sound of a Twickenham crowd in full voice.

Phil Jones

Why are they ruining the game by playing any music at all? What's wrong with cheering? Remember being at the old Memorial Ground when Bristol played canned applause. It was a very short lived joke.

Richard Deal

Here's something revolutionary, put the words to 'swing low' in the program to stop the regular and embarrassing dirge breaking out every 5 minutes and fading away after 4 lines of the verse, so we get the whole song out with the correct words. That can be the try anthem for all I care!

James Andrew

I would also rather they got rid of the anthem singers, she gets drowned out by the crowd so the volume is ramped and it rids the match build up of atmosphere and a possible edge in showing the amount of support for England

John Winter

In-match music is a scourge. It happens at my county cricket club whenever a wicket falls, it happens at my local Aviva Premiershipclub. Everybody arounds me complains about it. So why do they do it?

A few people suggested even suggested an end to national anthems...

Nicholas Leigh-Wood

Please can we have an end to the national anthem led by a singer as well. The crowd do a way better job on their own.

While a number of readers were keen to offer their suggestions for the Twickenham try playlist...

Edward Green

Wouldn't it depend on the nature of the try? Rolling maul - Crazy train

Crash ball - Song 2

Winger walks over from a sliced clearance - Tom Hark etc.

Rhys Jones

Star Wars' "Imperial March"?

Patrick Taylor

What song should be played as scrums are re-set at Twickenham? As a opening gambit might I suggest Daft Punk's "One more time"?

Philip Jefferson